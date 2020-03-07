Nellie Amar, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Central City to the late Lena Mae Miller and Alford Ross Miller. Nellie was formerly a nurse aide at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville and was a member of Life Apostolic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Morris and Billy Miller; infant grandson, Christopher Lynn Knotts; and her stepson, Panfilo Mendosa Amar.
Survivors include her husband, Panfilo I. Amar; daughters Sandy (Jeff) Oakley and Deana Knotts, both of Madisonville; son Dearled Knotts of San Diego; stepdaughters Lou (Randy) Coulon of White Plains and Kayla Carter of Madisonville; stepson Shane (Jeannie) Amar of Henderson; brother Kenneth (Dinah) Miller of Mortons Gap; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Life Apostolic Church, 1630 S. Main St., Madisonville with Pastor Dustin Lee officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
The pallbearers are Jeff Oakley, Jason Oakley, Ty Oakley, Fallon Oakley, Shane Crissman, Nathan Tyson and Thomas Eisenhauer. The honorary pallbearers are Ian Oakley and Sidney Cunningham.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
