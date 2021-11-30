William Edward Clarke, Jr., 65, of White Plains, took his last breath on this earth on November 13, 2021.
He was born to William E. Clarke, Sr. and Annie E. Clarke on June 5, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a skilled carpenter, plumber, and electrician, and always knew how to fix any problem. He enjoyed spending his retired days hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden and animals. When he wasn’t outdoors, you could find him cooking and canning up some of the best food you would ever taste. He loved his family and friends unconditionally, and always put a smile on your face. Bill will be missed dearly by many.
His survivors are his mother, Annie Elizabeth Hopper, of Slaughters; his partner of 16 years, Carol Barnett, of White Plains; son, William Dale Clarke and daughters, Roberta (Toni) Clarke, of Madisonville, and Jessica Pharris, of Earlington; grandchildren, Kaiya Clarke, Makenzie Patterson, Quintavius Clarke, Claire Pharris and Logan Pharris; his sister, Sheila Puckett; brother, Mike Barber; and several cousins, nephews, aunts, and uncles, great-nephews and great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. December 5, 2021 at Beulah Crossroads Baptist Church with Brother Ronnie Cullen officiating.
Condolences may be made at the church for the family.
