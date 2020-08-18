Nichole Janette Merrell, 30 of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Earlington.
She was born April 29, 1990, in Mobile, Alabama.
Nichole was a loving and dedicated mother who lived for her kids.
She is survived by her father, Timothy Byford; mother and step-father, Holly (Greg) Burton; her significant other, Devin Wright; three daughters, Alexis Merrell, Aubree Stone, and Addison Stone; and one special child she was caring for, Angel Ortiz; four sisters, Denise (Tyler) Gunther, of Madisonville, Haley Merrell, of California, Anna Merrell, of California, and Elizabeth Merrell, of California; two brothers, Michael Merrell, of California and Dalton Byford of Madisonville; grandparents, Brenda and Doug Clements, and Donna and Johnny Martin; and two uncles, Mike Clements and Jonathon Martin.
Funeral services will be held privately officiated by Pastor Ron Elliott. Visitation for the public will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Hanson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Byford, Tyler Gunther, Timothy Byford, Greg Burton, Devin Wright, and C. Lee Byford.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
