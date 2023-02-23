GREENVILLE — Margaret Jean Ware, 94, of Greenville, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Maple Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Greenville. She was born May 22, 1929, in Christian County to Hobert Huddleston and Delcie Carlton Huddleston. She worked for 27 years and retired from NHC Nursing Facility in Dawson Springs. Ms. Ware was instrumental in caring for her immediate and extended family. She was a long-time member of the Landmark Apostolic Church in Dawson Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elizabeth Jackson; two brothers, George Huddleston and Robert “Bob” Huddleston; and three sisters, Neveline Huddleston, Lucille Weir, and Ruth Mae Huddleston.
Survivors include a sister, Mary “Beety” Huddleston; two brothers, Herbert “Dub” Huddleston and Joe Huddleston; three grandchildren, Robert Wayne Reddish of Madisonville and James Hicks and Margaret Ann Hicks, both of Dawson Springs; great-grandchildren, Cayde Reddish and Natalie Reddish; along with several grands, greats, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Rusty Akers officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
