Frances Wilson Williams, of Madisonville KY, left her heavenly home on Saturday, June 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Willie “Bill” and Irene Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband Billie Williams; a daughter, Kim Williams; two brothers, James C. (Ruth) Wilson and Kenneth E. (Helen) Wilson; and a sister, Wanda (Jerry) Merrick.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Williams, granddaughters, Marcy Moore (Chris) Hancock; Fallon Leigh Lamb, one grandson, Scott Lamb; a great grandson, Teagan Scott Skeen; one niece, Marsha (Bill) Jenkins; great nieces, Lesley (Bryan) Allen, Melanie (Chip) Hunter; nephews, Chesley (Becca) Wilson, Michael (Sherry) Wilson; great nephews, Brian (Olivia) Wilson, Matt Wilson and Dr. John (Kristin) Wilson.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church since 1952. Member of fitness formula since it opened going at least 4 days a week. Long time volunteer at Madisonville public library.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Grapevine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
