Margaret E. Vandiver, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville. She was born in Earlington on Oct. 11, 1944, to the late Thomas F. and Ida Welch. Mrs. Vandiver was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Leon Vandiver; and two great-granddaughters, Ahlani Crawford and Iris Cooper.
Mrs. Vandiver is survived by her five children, Theresa (Kevin) Law of Madisonville, Lisa (Rick Watkins) Vandiver of Earlington, Lori (Mike) Brown of Madisonville, Michael (Tamara Willis) Vandiver of Madisonville and Chris (Gary Tramel) Vandiver of Jackson, Tennessee; two brothers, Thomas James Welch of Cape Gerardo, Missouri, and Willie Welch of Mortons Gap; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington with Father David Kennedy officiating. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
The family requests that masks be worn.
Pallbearers will be Brad Law, Jimmy Pierce, Trevor Vandiver, Issac Terry, Lucas Perkins and Christian Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Vandiver’s two sons, Michael Vandiver and Chris Vandiver.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
