HENDERSON — Daniel Jerome Palmer, 45, known fondly to many as “Tree”, passed peacefully at his home in Henderson, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Daniel was born Jan. 9, 1978, in Grand Island, Nebraska to the late Ricky Palmer and Vickie Palmer. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle.
Daniel was a hard worker and loved his job and coworkers at Tyson Foods. Most importantly, he loved that he got to work side by side with his brother. He was an avid family man and loved gathering at the grill, cooking for his family, and spending time with them. He enjoyed spending time at the casino, playing Madden, and watching football. Daniel was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was known widely for his love of them. Daniel had a heart of gold, and he loved everyone with all he had.
Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Carolyn Palmer; faithful dog, Sasha Jax; four stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Hayden, Destiny, Serenity, and Joey; brother, Brad Palmer (Dixie Wooley); nieces and nephews, Skylar Palmer, Lil E.J. Palmer (Camden Towe), Baily (Ray Carter), Courtney Palmer, Colesleigh Palmer, Zoiee Lear, Freya Towe, and Elizabeth Lear; great-nieces, Lily and Maddie Carter; sisters-in-law, Tina Calvin, Robyn Hancock, Andrea Lear, and Brittany Lear; a host of aunts and cousins; and many friends, whom he considered to be family.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Audubon Brothers Memorial, 1322 Helm St., Henderson. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at Audubon Brothers Memorial.
Care by Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville.
