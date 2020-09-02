Roy Massey, Jr., age 85, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
He is survived by one daughter, Amy (Jason) Hughes of Foley, AL; two sons, Roy (Fanestia) Massey, III of Princeton, Keith (Teresa) Massey of Caldwell County; two sisters, Ella Mae (J.B.) DuRard of Nashville, Dorothy Jean Beckort of Grandview, IN; one brother, Dennis (Debbie) Massey of Caldwell County; three grandchildren, Roy (Tiffany) Massey, IV, Joe Dan Hughes, Jacey Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Miller Massey and Marlowe Massey.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Anna Rose Hill Massey; parents, Roy Massey, Sr. and Shirley Mae Stevens Massey; grandson, Preston Traie Massey.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Beech Grove Cemetery with Rev. Doug Stallins officiating. Burial will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Beech Grove Cemetery Fund, C/O John Hicox, 40 Short Highway 70 Road, Princeton, KY 42445.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
