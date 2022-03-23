Allison Vanessa Hawkins gained her heavenly wings on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 7:40 p.m. at Ascension Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was the daughter of Janet Hawkins Ross and M.A. Mason.
Allison Joined Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and served as an usher, Sunday school instructor, President of the Sisterhood, and a member of the Christian Soldiers Choir.
She received a registered nurse degree from the University of Kentucky, and she retired from G.E. Aviation after 31 years of service as a lab technician.
Her greatest loves were her daughter, Kortney, Mom, her church, the Louisville Cardinals, and traveling. Allison never missed a chance to taunt Wildcat fans after a Kentucky loss.
In addition to her father, Allison was preceded in death by her stepfather, Eugene Ross; sisters, Janice McElroy, Michelle McElroy, and Helen Bussell and brothers, Robert McElroy and Keith Hawkins.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Kortney Lovan (Providence); mother, Janet Ross (Providence); brothers, Marshall Mason (Gallatin, Tennessee), Terry Ware (Louisville), and Phil Ross (Sebree); sisters, Nycole Ross (Providence) and Charlotte Ross (Lexington); Godchildren, LaToya Woolfolk and Michael Woolfork, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Providence. A mask is required.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
