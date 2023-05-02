David A. Cowan, 65, Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday April 30, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on June 14, 1957 in Sebree, KY to the late George Cowan and Joyce Ewing Cowan, a brother, Keith Cowan and a sister, Susie Eblen.
David had a great range of interests and enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Playing corn hole and watching wrestling are fun activities that he enjoyed with family and friends, while being an excellent pool player. Driving a truck was a passion for him. Overall, David enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Tania Cowan; three sons, Jason (Jessica) Thompson, Charles Cowan, and Joshua (Heather) Cowan all of Madisonville; four sisters, Lisa (Keith) Wilson of Poole, KY, Tammy (Billy) Risley of Robards, KY, Karen (David) Bean of Mortons Gap, KY, and Angie (Danny) Talley of Poole; a brother, Chris Cowan of Sebree; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday May 4, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Cowan, Jason Thompson, Devin Pierce, Joshua Cowan Jr., Eric Damron, and David Bean.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.