Virginia Helen Alexander, 88, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1933, in Onton, to the late Della Forker and Arthur Forker. She was a member of Church of Christ in Madisonville. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, George Alexander; daughter, Ladonna Sutton; brothers, Edmond Forker and Lois Forker; and sisters, Sue Reynolds and Laurabelle Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina Davis, of Dawson Springs; sons, Gregory (Joyce) Alexander, of Hanson and Ricky (Rita) Alexander, of Leighton, Alabama; sister, Faye Still, of Ninnekah, Oklahoma; brother, Eugene Forker, of Manitou; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Russell Kline officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at Harris Funeral Home.
The pallbearers are Sam Haynes, Bo Cobb, Mark Sutton, Zach Sutton, Hunter Dunbar, and Jason Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Still and Roger Adams.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.