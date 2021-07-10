Candice “Candy” Lynn Robinett Watts, 67, of Hanson, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Madisonville, to the late Barbara Robinett Williams and Dr. Max L. Robinett. Candy retired from the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson and was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed motorcycle riding.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Lemuel Watts; sons Lemuel Watts Jr. and Sean (Whitney) Watts, both of Hanson; grandson Maddon Watts of Hanson; sisters Cynthia Lane (Bobby) Barnes of Cynthiana and Joni Leigh Robinett of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was held Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Joe Leonard officiating. Burial followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The visitation was held privately at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
