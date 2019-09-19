Garnett Hammack Crowley, 91 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born February 29, 1928 to the late Weaver Crowley and Omer M. Wilson Crowley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Christine Crowley; one sister, Gracie Tate; five brothers, CharlieCrowley, James Crowley, Dewey Crowley, Weaver Crowley, Jr. and Emery Crowley.
He was a US Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the Grapevine Baptist Church and he loved squirrel hunting.
He is survived by one son, Danny L. Crowley of Elkton, KY; one grandchild, Tina F. Brumfield of Clifty, KY; one great grandchild, Briana Brumfield of Clifty, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. James Roy Lear and Bro. Jerry Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
