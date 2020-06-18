Marjorie Taylor Trice was born to the late Richard A. Taylor and Sarah Taylor Wilson on Aug. 22, 1916, in Christian County. She went home to be with our Lord on June 14, 2020.
Marjorie married John W. Trice in 1934 and to this union, six children were born. She accepted the Lord at an early age and joined Eastview Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board, choir, Superintendent of Sunday School, Mother’s Board, Culinary Dept., Missionary Dept. and was the oldest member of the church and was still active until the last two years. She worked at Hopkins County Hospital for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her sons, John D Jr., Robert Eugene and James (B.B) Trice; four brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan (Luther) White of Madisonville, Shirley Lowllum of Madisonville and Shelia Lane of Detroit; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other close relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church. Burial at Eastside Odd Fellows. Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
