Paulette Timmons Cullen, 74, of Madisonville, passed away at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Henderson to the late Victor H. Timmons and Helen Louise Mitchell Timmons. Paulette retired from GE. She loved scrapbooking and ancestry. Anything and everything she could do with or for her grandchildren was the main focus in her life. She also enjoyed spending time gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Lee Timmons and Nancy Lillian Tharp.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Jonathan) Hall of Hanson; sons, Timothy Cullen of Hanson and William (Jana) Cullen of Madisonville; two sisters, Sherrill Simmons of Slaughters and Vicky (Gary) Mineer of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel, with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
