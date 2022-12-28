MORTONS GAP — Curtis Ray Berry, 85, of Mortons Gap, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. He was a member of Abundant Grace Fellowship in Madisonville, retired from Alliance Coal, and had been a Fire Chief with the Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Essie Berry; his daughter, Kimberly Berry; three sisters; and one brother.
Mr. Berry is survived by his wife, Ramona Berry of Mortons Gap; his son, Kevin Berry of Henderson; one brother, Darrell Berry of Mortons Gap; a grandson, Kurtis Wayne Berry; one great-granddaughter, Rayn Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Abundant Grace Fellowship in Madisonville, with Pastor Karen Six officiating. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
