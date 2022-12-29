Bobby Joe Trueman Morgan, 77, of Madisonville, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a US Army veteran and a retired construction worker.
Survivors: his wife, Suzanne Reinke Morgan; daughters, Laura Morgan and Elizabeth Morgan; sons, Jonathan Morgan and David Morgan; and stepsons, Michael Consolino, Chris Reinke, James Johnson, and Dylan Johnson.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery, Mortons Gap, with military honors presented by American Legion Post 40. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
