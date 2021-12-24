Roger Doyle Lutz, 66, of Manitou, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
He was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Madisonville, to the late Dorothy Clayton Lutz and Lonnie Lutz. He was an assistant professor at Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Roger was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, a huge UK basketball fan, and he loved riding 4-wheelers with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his world.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Lutz; and his nephew, Darren Scott Beaver.
Survivors include his daughter, Jamie Lutz of Slaughters; his sisters, Sharon (Mike) Beaver of Madisonville and Joyce Hoppel of Evansville, Indiana; his granddaughters, Adriana “AJ” Lutz and Keilani “Keke” Lutz; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Brian Anderson, Barry Gipson, Barry Neil Ferrell, Rick Lutz, Russ Hoppel and Brayden Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Adriana “AJ” Lutz and Keilani “Keke” Lutz.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
