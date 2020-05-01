Linda “JoAnn” Edwards, 84, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence.
She worked with U.S. Steel Corporation.
Survivors include daughters Brenda Propes, Dana Rittel and Delana Robbins.
Private graveside service: Thursday at Rosedale Cemetery. Service: Streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook at 2 p.m.
(To view: “Google” beshear
funeralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options.)
Expressions of sympathy: “The Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center”, P.O. Box 107, Dawson Springs, KY 42408; or, Preserve Darby House, c/o P.O. Box 345, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
