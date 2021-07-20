Annetta Joyce Townsell Crick, 83, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Hopkins County, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 1938, to the late Thomas Oscar and Annie Irene Townsell.
Mrs. Crick was of the Baptist faith, and she had retired from the Hopkins County Board of Education where she had worked as a bus driver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Lee Crick; her son, Thomas Earl Crick; and two brothers, Leslie James Townsell and Larry Glen Townsell .
Mrs. Crick is survived by her three children, Cynthia Kaye Corbitt and her husband, Mack, of White Plains, Terry Lee Crick and his wife, Anita, of Nortonville, and Barry Lynn Crick, of Mortons Gap; one sister, Sandra Kaye Crick and her husband, Bobby, of White Plains; three grandchildren, Christina Sisk, Jennifer Sorrells, and Brandon Crick; six great-grandchildren: Benjamin Ray Baxter, Clayton James Sisk, Owen Thomas Sisk, Emma Louise Crick, Layla Michelle Sorrells, and Lacie Kay Sorrells; and one great-great-grandchild, Everleigh Rose Sisk.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Chalen Hayes officiating and burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from Noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Baxter, Clayton Sisk, Owen Sisk, Brandon Crick, Robert Crick, and Steve Webster.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
