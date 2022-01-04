Bishop Henry Dale Cook, 78, of Madisonville, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home.
Henry served in many different capacities of ministry and was a member of Praise Temple Apostolic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Fay Cook; his sons Kevin (Jama) Cook and Philip (Cindi) Cook, Paul Cook, Lee (Tonya) Cook; his daughter Jenny (Johnny Sims); his brother, Dwight (Dorthey) Cook.
Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Praise Temple Apostolic Church in Madisonville. Private burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation: From 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.