Lindel Ray Jackson, 78, of Madisonville passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on August 10, 1941 in Madisonville to the late, Geneva Jackson and Amos Ray Jackson. Lindel retired as a coal miner from Pyro mining company. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Assembly of God in Madisonville. Lindel was previously minister of music and choir director with several churches for over twenty five years. He enjoyed watching St. Louis baseball, listening to southern gospel music and collecting hobby trains.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Vaughn; and granddaughter, Kayleigh.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Etta Jean Jackson of Madisonville; daughter, Debbie (Donnie) Davis of Providence, KY; son, Lindel (Pam) Eugene Jackson of Slaughters, KY; granddaughters, Heather, Laura and Emily; grandsons, Jeremy and Zach; four great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Chris Manning officiating and Bro. Johnny McCurry assisting. Burial to follow at Slaughters Cemetery.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Darryl Jackson, Donnie Brown, Larry Geary, Jr. Guill, Jackson Thomas and Steve Turley.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lindel’s memory to Gideons International. Gideon cards will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
