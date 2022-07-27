Kenneth Wayne “Ken” or “Kenny” Jones, as some people knew him, 75, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at his residence under care of Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice.
Kenny was born September 2, 1946 to the late Loreane Ashby Jones and Douglas B. Jones. He was an only child.
He was married to Sue Hibbs on June 16, 1973.
Kenny was raised in the Olive Branch Baptist Church. He later joined the Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and choir director. He had a beautiful singing voice. He and Sue worked diligently together for the Church.
Kenny graduated from Madisonville High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He grew up working with his father, building houses and commercial buildings. He worked at Sherwin-Williams as assistant manager for many years, and then went on to manage Fox Home Center and Fox Lumber Company. He retired from Warrior Coal Co. where he worked as a purchasing agent for many years.
Kenny was a Mason for 25 years (demitted) and had served as Master of Hanson Lodge #766.
He was also an artist. He loved to paint and left more than 500 works of art. He painted on anything he could get his hands on from canvas to wood and paper, murals on the walls, and even the pots and pans form the kitchen! He would never sell his work, but preferred to give it away.
He loved dressing up and going to church and wearing his rings.
He also loved to fish and enjoyed his boats and the place at the lake. He once caught a bass that weight 10 and 1/2 pounds in the small pond on the farm. He loved to show the picture of that fish! He also loved chocolate pie and Dr. Pepper.
After he retired, he became a volunteer at Brighton Cornerstone Nursing Facility. He faithfully volunteered every day and enjoyed helping the staff with the activities and getting to know the residents. He truly loved helping people.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue; two aunts, Margaret Sue Jones and Jane Jones; one uncle, James Ray Cooper; several cousins; and many friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home-Madisonville Chapel with Rev. Becky Zahrte and Rev. Greg Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Nebo Cemetery.
Visitation be from
11 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Department at Brighton Cornerstone Nursing Facility at 55 E. North St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
