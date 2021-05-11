Abby Lynn Ellis, 64, of Ashbyburg passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was born in Madisonville on Feb. 23, 1957, to Frances (Ray) and Thurman Ellis.
Abby was a 1975 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School where she was a member of the Beta Club. She enjoyed reading and watching crime dramas and game shows.
Abby was preceded in death by her father, Thurman Ellis, stepfather, Roger Fridy, and stepsister, Laura (Brown) Kemp.
She is survived by her mother, Frances (Ray) Fridy, of Ashbyburg; three sisters, Debbie (Ellis) Wilson, of Onton, Phyllis (Ellis) Hodges, of Ashbyburg, and Robyn Tomblinson Forshee (Tom), of Louisville; half-brother, Gary Wade Ellis (Debbie), of Madisonville; stepsister, Beth Stutler (Tim), of Madisonville; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with burial to follow in Onton Cemetery.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
