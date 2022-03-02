Kenneth Lee Smith, 61, of Hanson, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Kenneth was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors: a daughter, son, sister, and brother.
There will be no service. Burial will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, with full military honors. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to American Legion, Post 6, 856 Legion Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
