ST. CHARLES — Wanda Fork, 93, of St. Charles, passed away Monday, June 9, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Fork was born March 3, 1929, to the late Ernest Carroll and Mona McGregor Carroll. She was a 1947 graduate of Nortonville High School. During her working life, she was the office manager of WTTL Radio Station in Madisonville, a position she held for over 30 years. Mrs. Fork was a devoted member of the Lake Grove Baptist Church in St. Charles.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Earl Fork, Sr.; a son, William Earl Fork, Jr.; and two brothers, Norris Lee “Buddy” Carroll and Robert Carroll.
Mrs. Fork is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Joe Gamblin of Dawson Springs; one daughter-in-law, Vicki Fork of Georgia; a sister, Glenda Faye Trunkfield of North Carolina; four grandchildren, William Joe Gamblin (Kellie), Christa Lemily (Chris), Kathryn Petruchik (Mike), and Jonathan Fork; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lemily, Madison Lemily, Peyton Lemily, Alex Gamblin, Ashley Gamblin, William Gamblin, Serenity Gamblin, and Ryker Gamblin; and two nephews and one niece.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Charles Brooks and Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 201, Madisonville, KY 42431, SendTheWord.org, and phone: 866-382-4253. (Gideon cards will be available at the funeral home.)
Wanda Fork’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
