Billy Joe Brown, 87, of Earlington, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. He was born in White Plains on Nov. 16, 1935.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean war and retired from the Army in 1983, and he was a member of the American Legion Post 6, VFW post 5480, Madisonville.
He had worked at Sprint Print as a delivery driver. He enjoyed all things mechanical.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Boyd; his stepfather, O’Dell Boyd; and a half-brother, Donny Boyd.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo Miles and her husband Ron, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his longtime friend, Daisy Rhye, of Earlington; two grandchildren, Michael (Daniell) Miles and Rebecca (Robert) Badial; and great-grandchildren, Teagan Miles, Luke Miles, Raelynn Badial and Ryleigh Badial.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Pastor Kim Hudson officiating. The pallbearers will be Russ Moore, Lee Sanders, Beau McGuire, Jamie Daniel and Collin Daniel. The burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap with military rites by the 101st Airbourne Division Ft. Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
