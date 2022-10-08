DAWSON SPRINGS — Kenneth Bruce Crawford, 74, of Dawson Springs, died at 6:56 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. A native of Hot Springs, North Carolina, he was born May 13, 1948, the son of the late Frank Crawford and Elsie Shook Crawford. He was a heavy equipment operator for Hamby Construction, a United States Army Vietnam veteran, and a member of Ilsley Community Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gaylina Tyson Crawford of Dawson Springs; his sons, Kenny “Sam” (Ann) Crawford of Marietta, Georgia and John Paul (Linda) Crawford of Jacksonville, Florida; his step-son, Uriah Greer of Franklin, Indiana; his brothers, William and Charles Crawford both of Marietta, South Carolina; two grandchildren; and one step-grandchild.
Private services will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
