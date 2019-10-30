Elizabeth J. Ford, 88, of Earlington, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was born in Hopkins County on Feb. 13, 1931, to the late Ruby Baldwin and Essie Bond. Mrs. Ford had retired from Regional Medical Center, where she had worked as a certified nursing assistant for 45 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Huddleston; her second husband, Jewell Ford; two children, Keneth Ford and Janice Dalton; one brother, Norman Baldwin; two sisters, Betty Jarvis and Jerry Dunlap; and one great-grandson.
Mrs. Ford is survived by seven grandchildren, Eric Dalton, Chad Ford, and his wife, Kim, Andrea Dalton, Carisa Ford, Kitsel Dalton, Catey Willett, and her husband, J.R., and Chelsea Ford; one sister, Helen Crunk; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Wesley Curtis officiating, and burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
