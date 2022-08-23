Barbara Jean “Jeannie” Stewart, 63, of Madisonville passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home. She was born May 4, 1959, in Madisonville to the late Barbara McGregor Hunt and Gene Hunt Jr. She was formerly employed as a CNA for 24 years at Baptist Health. She enjoyed reading her Bible, listening to music, gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jeannie was a member of Isley Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Rick Stewart; her sons, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Winebarger and Travis (Cheryl Jackson) Winebarger, both of Madisonville; brother, Timmy Hunt of Madisonville; sisters, Tina Oglesby and Lisa Steckler, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Jessica Winebarger, Shawn Winebarger, and Raylee Winebarger; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Danny Earl officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Rick Stewart, Jeffrey Winebarger, Travis Winebarger, Timmy Hunt, Cody Hunt, Dylan Hunt, and Paul Steckler.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
