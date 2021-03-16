Mary Kathryn “Kat” Marsh Burditt, 84, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation with her family and caregivers by her side.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1936, in White Plains, to the late Onie Stanley Marsh and Raymond “Buck” Marsh. Kathryn was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville. She loved cooking and flower gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time her family, who she loved dearly. She was married to Keith Burditt and lived in Lewisburg until his passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Keith Burditt and brothers, Clarence Marsh and J.C. Marsh.
Survivors include her brothers, Darrel (Vickie) Marsh, of White Plains, Larry (Linda) Marsh, of Madisonville, Barry (Charoletta) Marsh, of Madisonville and Thomas (Linda) Marsh of Casey, Illinois; sister, Sharon Beaver, of Marion, Illinois; sister-in-law, Barbara Marsh, of Garretson, South Dakota; uncle, Bobby (Beverly) Stanley, of Madisonville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 the family request a private funeral service on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Steve Rutherford and Bro. Danny Fireline officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
The pallbearers are Darrel Marsh, Larry Marsh, Barry Marsh, Tom Marsh, Chris Marsh and Bob Littlepage.
The family wants to recognize Janet, Autumn and Leslie for the excellent care and love they gave to our sister during her stay at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.