MANITOU — Donna Hazel Godwin, 74, of Manitou, KY, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a supervisor over housekeeping at Brighton Cornerstone.

Survivors: son, Riley Watson; daughter, Debra Jones; and brothers, Arthur (Cathy) Barrett and Keith (Amy) Barrett.

Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home.

