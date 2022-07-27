MANITOU — Donna Hazel Godwin, 74, of Manitou, KY, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a supervisor over housekeeping at Brighton Cornerstone.
Survivors: son, Riley Watson; daughter, Debra Jones; and brothers, Arthur (Cathy) Barrett and Keith (Amy) Barrett.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
