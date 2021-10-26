James Dewey “JD” Drennan, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Friday at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born Oct. 23, 1945, to the late Harvey Drennan and Marie Jones Drennan. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Drennan of Madisonville; a son, Jared Drennan of Henderson; two, daughters, Jana (Ronnie) Boling of Owensboro and Leah (Larry) Moore of Henderson; four sisters, Susan (Michael) Miller of Hopkinsville, Vickey Edwards of Dawson Springs, Sharon Gibbs of Madisonville and Annie (Robert) Prowell of Princeton; and a brother, Eugene Drennan of Dawson Springs.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville Chapel with Pastor Charlie Spears officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and then from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
