Sharon A. Skinner, 69, of Nortonville, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville, on Sept. 22, 1951, to the late Roy M. and Betty Gower Offutt.
Sharon was of the Pentecostal faith; attended Madisonville First Assembly of God; and had worked as an operator at General Electric. She loved her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Qualls.
Sharon is survived by her two sons, Darrell Skinner and his wife, Marcie, of Nortonville, and Harold Skinner and his wife, Andrea, of Hopkinsville; three sisters, Betty Berry of White Plains, Dianna Oldham, of Hopkinsville, and Wilma Brooks and her husband, Thomas, of White Plains; two brothers, Marvin Offutt and his wife, LaDonna, of Evansville, Indiana, and Anthony Offutt, of Barnsley; four grandchildren, Kaylee White, Richard Woods, Daniel Woods, and Serena Skinner; two great-grandchildren, Emilee White and Addi White; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Wednesday at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards officiated by Bro. Stephen Browning. There was no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
