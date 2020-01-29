PROVIDENCE — Ricky A. Stevens, 59, of Providence, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Madisonville to the late Rosetta and Oscar Stevens. Ricky was a self-employed logger, and he attended Dalton Presbyterian Church in Dalton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Ray Stevens.
Survivors include his son, Allen Stevens; daughter-in-law Stephanie of Madisonville; fiancee Linda Noel of Providence; brother David Stevens of Rabbit Ridge; sister Sammie Ruby of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Jon Kincaid officiating. Burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery in Dalton. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.