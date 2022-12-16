MURRAY — Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Miles Jones; two brothers, Billy Gene Holman and Robert Donald Holman; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Holman and Sara Murphy; and brothers-in-law, William (Sory) Moon and Horace Murphy.
Survivors include son, Michael Trent Jones and wife, Melissa, of Murray; two daughters, Starr Durham and husband, Stephen of Madisonville and Velvet Milkman and husband, Martin of Murray; one sister, Norma Moon; one sister-in-law, Gail Holman, both of Springfield, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Miles Farrell Durham and wife Taylor of Madisonville and McKinsey Durham Ball and husband Logan of Newburgh, Indiana; step-granddaughter, Ashley Boggess of Murray; three great-grandchildren, Ava Lane Durham, Harper Rae Durham, and Charlotte Jane Ball; three step-grandchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell, and Jack Grinnell; seventeen nephews and nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Murray State University Athletics, Att. Taylor Mudd, CFSB Center, 1401 121, Murray, KY 42071 or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Popular St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
