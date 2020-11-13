Bessie Naomi Vaughn, 94, of Smith Mills, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Oakridge Retirement Center in Madisonville.
She was born to Gilbert A. and Mary B. Hollifield on June 5, 1926, in Smith Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jessie Eugene Vaughn; and her siblings, Dorothy Hollifield Alves and John Hollifield.
Mrs. Vaughn was a lifetime member of Belleview United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time serving her church, hosting family gatherings, gardening, canning and making herself available for outings with friends on a moment’s notice.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Ann) Vaughn of Madisonville; grandson Mason (Ashley) Vaughn of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter by heart Cary Fisher (David) Hicks of Island; and great-grandsons Hayden Vaughn of Columbus, Ohio, and Fisher and Wallace Hicks of Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Belleview United Methodist Church in Smith Mills, with burial to follow in Smith Mills Cemetery. Pastor Steve Hale will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Mason Vaughn, Cary Hick, David Hicks, Matt Sellers, William Powell and Mark Powell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Belleview United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinson
