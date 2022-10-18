William “Willie” Augustus Welch, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home. He was born in Earlington June 10, 1947, to the late Thomas Felix and Ida Blanche Welch. Mr. Welch was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Air Force, and he later served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Mr. Welch had worked as a lineman, installer, and fiber optic splicer for Bellsouth/AT&T.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Elizabeth Vandiver.
Mr. Welch is survived by his wife, Karol Kaye Welch of Madisonville; his son, Nathan Travis (Rebecca) Welch of Madisonville; a brother, Thomas James Welch of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and one grandchild, Siena Augusta Welch of Madisonville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington, with Father David Kennedy officiating, and a burial with military rites performed by the United States Air Force and the Hopkins County Honor Guard to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday and from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel to Tower, St. Jude, or Shriners.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
