Pamela Faye Taylor, 64, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Providence, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
She was born August 22, 1956 in Madisonville to James Rudell Brown and the late Faye Ellen Johnston Brown.
Pamela worked as a PTA at Bradford Heights Nursing Home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working in the yard.
She is survived by two sons, Brian (Ashley) Hamby of Owensboro and Mark (Ashlee) Hamby of Henderson, KY; her father, Rudell Brown of Madisonville; one brother, James (Jocelyn) Brown of Albion, IL; and five grandchildren, Morgen Hamby, Logan Hamby, Madison Hamby, Eli Hamby, and Mallory Hamby.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 8, 2021 with Bro. Barry Cullen officiating at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel, formerly Jones and Kirby. Burial will follow in Fox Run Cemetery in Providence.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Friday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.joneskirby.com.
