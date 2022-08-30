WHITE PLAINS — Paul Wayne Allen, 71, of White Plains, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home.
Survivors: wife, Pam Oglesby Allen; daughters, Tiffany Baize and Tara Parker; and brothers, Dwight “Tater” Allen and Avery Allen.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at White Plains Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Private for family at a later date at Concord Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with his care.
