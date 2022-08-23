Alysia Renee Slaton, 47, of Madisonville died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: mother, Mrs. Ophelia G. Slaton; grandmother, Mrs. Mary Gant; daughters, Jer’Lesha and Jer’Resha White; son, Jermaine White, Jr.; brothers, Michael D. (Pam) Slaton, Rev. Terry D. (LaDrenna) Slaton, and James K. (Kimberly) Slaton; and sister, Valveta E. White.
There will be a private family service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
A mask is required at the service and visitation.
