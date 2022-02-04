ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA — William “Ol’Baby” Fairrow died on January 26, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Survivors: wife, Joslyn Merean Fairrow of Houston, Texas; sons, Gregory (Tameika) Fairrow and Darrell DeWone Fairrow; daughter, Gina Danielle Fairrow; one brother, Bobby (Georgia) Fairrow; and sisters, Mary Hester Gant and Diana (John) Holmes.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5th at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.
A mask is required for all services.
