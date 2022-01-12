NORTHPORT, Ala. — Tammi Marie Griffin Terry, 62, of Northport, Alabama, formerly of Madisonville, passed away peacefully Sunday January 2, 2022 at her home after an extended illness . She was born October 31, 1959, a native of Providence to Leaman Griffin and Catherine Manuel. She was a retired factory worker and attended West Hopkins High School where she was a cheerleader. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved taking care of her pets Tobie and Mikee. She was kind, loving, compassionate, and spiritual.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 28 years, Norman L. Terry Sr., of Northport; parents, Leaman (Joyce) Griffin, of Providence and Catherine Manuel, of Swansea, South Carolina; children, David (Larelle) Hill, Jennifer (Josh) Campbell, and Travis Hill; brothers, Leaman (Denise) Griffin, Mark Griffin, Bill (Lynn) Griffin, Daniel (Linda) Griffin, and Layman Griffin; sister, Dianne Spurck; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday January 22 at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. There will be no visitation. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where condolences can be shared at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.