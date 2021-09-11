Mrs. Geneva Laffoon, 95, of Morgfanfield, passed away Thursday at Breckinridge Place in Morganfield. She was from Madisonville, where she lived her whole life. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Elsie Brown. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Clifford Laffoon and a daughter, Betty Cinnamon Chamberlain. She was a homemaker and a member of Manitou Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Helen Ruth Allen of Rome, Georgia, Charlotte Fireline (Danny) of Madisonville, Wilma Teague (Robert) of Morganfield; one son, Doug Laffoon (Debra) Laffoon of Panama City Beach, Florida; brother, Robert Brown (Edith) of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Mary Adams (Edmond) of Madisonville; 11 grandchildren, Jeff Armstrong, Casey Armstrong, Kevin Fireline, Jennifer Wilhite, Shane Cinnamon, Keith Cinnamon, Ricky Cinnamon, Tommy Cinnamon, Beth Griffin, Eric Teague and Amy Laffoon; several step grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Len Young officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kevin Fireline, Jeff Armstrong, Casey Armstrong, Eric Teague, Shane Cinnamon and Keith Wilhite.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifidia Association of America, 4590 McArthur Blvd, suite 250, Washington D.C. 20007 or you can make an online donation at www.sbaa.org; donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
