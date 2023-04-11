DAWSON SPRINGS — Gayle Norris Purdy, 87, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Purdy was born Feb. 14, 1936, to the late Carlie P. and Prycie Pearl Peyton Purdy. Gayle, his wife, Linda, and their family owned and operated Purdy Brothers Grocery Store for more than 50 years.
Mr. Purdy was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Linda Cotton Purdy, departed 8/24/2014; son, Steven Purdy; and daughter, Cathy Meier.
Mr. Purdy is survived by a beloved family including two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Gayle (David) Kingery of Madisonville and Carla Ann (Alan) Patton of Dawson Springs; six grandchildren, Vicki Meier Stephens, Krista Kingery Levee, Karla Kingery Wathen, Karissa Purdy Russell, Kaila Purdy Weedman, and Madison Purdy; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service for Mr. Gayle Norris Purdy will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Purdy Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers will be David Russell Beshear, Randy Hawkins, Houghston Peyton, Robby Peyton, Trevor Sewell, and David Beshear. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Carl Buzzard.
Mr. Purdy’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook later after the service on April 11, 2023. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Philip Bruce, P.O. Box 14, Dawson Springs, KY 42408 or DAPS, 206 E. Railroad Ave., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
