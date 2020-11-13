James Edward Eaves Sr., 100, of Earlington, entered into his eternal rest at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Born Dec. 12, 1919, in Hecla of Earlington, he was the son of the late Samuel Eaves and Georgia Terry Eaves. He was a faithful and longtime member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Earlington, worked 43 years as a coal miner and retired with Peabody Coal Company, and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae Eaves; five brothers; and three sisters. He leaves behind to cherish loving memories two sons, James Edward Eaves Jr. of Evansville, Indiana, and Charles H. (Pernell) Eaves of Earlington; three daughters, Martha Lou Eaves of San Diego, Ruby M. Eaves of Earlington and Shirley Ann Eaves of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Terrence Minor will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church, where the service will be live streamed starting at 1 p.m. on our Elliott Mortuary Madisonville Facebook page. Military Honors will be performed by the U.S. Navy and Hopkins County Honor Guard. Facial coverings will be required due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements and where you can go to share condolences with the family at www.elliottmortuary cares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.