Harold W. Todd, 77, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born in Madisonville, on July 31, 1943, to the late William B. and Minnie V. Todd.
Mr. Todd was of the Baptist faith, was a Mason, and he had worked as a truckdriver for Ligon and a coalminer.
He is survived by his two children, Kim Urbanowski and her husband, Wayne, of Boerne, Texas, and Nathan Todd and his wife, Alicia, of Madisonville; two sisters, Leida Phelps of Topeka, Kansas and Naomi Helle, of Monticello, Florida; three grandchildren: Kendalyn, Faith, and Hope; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
