Patricia Franklin Schofield, 75, of Washington, D.C., passed away on February 23, 2022, at her home following a long illness. Mrs. Schofield was born on January 4, 1947, in Dawson Springs to the late Decola Franklin and Brunette Russell Franklin Cato. She was a 1965 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. Later, she received her doctorate from the University of Maryland.
Patricia worked for several years providing services to handicapped individuals in Kentucky, Georgia, and Washington D.C. She accompanied her husband on overseas assignments in the state department and later worked with the Foreign Service Institute of the United States State Department.
Mrs. Schofield is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Schofield of Washington, D.C.; a sister, DeNell (Edward) Storms of Dawson Springs; a niece, Shannon (Steven) Parker of Dawson Springs; a nephew, Jonathon Storms of Dawson Springs; a great-niece and great-nephew, Cole Parker and Sloane Parker; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral service occurred at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1 Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
There will be a memorial for Mrs. Schofield in Washington, D.C. at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
