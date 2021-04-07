Billy Stacer, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born July 23, 1952, in Madisonville to the late Rebecca Stacer and William Stacer. Billy worked as a strip miner for Oxford Mining and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed weightlifting, RVing and was an avid motorcyclist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Stacer; and grandson Cody Trover.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Marlene Stacer of Madisonville; children Shane (Theresa) Faughender, Crystal (Mike) Trover and Jaime Page; stepson Chad (Tammy) James; brothers Jimmy Stacer and Wayne Stacer; sisters Ilene Reardon and Beverly Williams; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The service will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Mike Bourland officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Shane Faughender, Sean James, Steve James, Kirby Allinder, Marty Allinder and Mickey Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Stacer, Ethan Page, Ricky James, Danny Harris and Bobby James.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
