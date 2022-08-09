Lynda “Lynnie” Kay Crowe, 73, of Madisonville died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home. She retired from Bright Life Farms in Princeton. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Survivors: daughters, Carrie Rickard and Dawn Rickard; son, Jerome (Rhonda) Rickard; brother, James Harvey Deal III; and sisters, Kathie (Richard) Comley, Patty (Kelly, Sr.), and Theresa “Tess” Lusby.

Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Madisonville. Burial: Will be private at Bright Life Farms in Princeton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.